Cargill third-quarter revenue dips on lower commodity prices, profit rises
April 7, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

Cargill third-quarter revenue dips on lower commodity prices, profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural commodities trader Cargill Inc on Thursday said its profit rose 8 percent in the third quarter while revenue slipped due to lower commodity prices and a strong U.S. dollar.

Minneapolis-based Cargill said net earnings totaled $459 million for the quarter ended Feb. 29, up from $425 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue fell 11 percent to $25.2 billion.

Revenues for agribusinesses like Cargill typically decline when commodity prices are low, as they currently are. But the companies’ input costs also decline, allowing them to turn profits despite the downturn.

Adjusted operating earnings, which exclude one-time items such as gains or losses from sales of long-term assets, climbed 13 percent to $476 million. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

