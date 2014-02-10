FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cargill Nebraska beef plant open on Monday after fire last week
February 10, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 4 years ago

Cargill Nebraska beef plant open on Monday after fire last week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - A Cargill Inc beef processing plant in Schuyler, Nebraska, was open and running on Monday after a fire and ammonia leak forced it to shut last week, a company spokesman said.

“Our beef plant at Schuyler is operating at normal production capacity today,” Cargill’s spokesman Michael Martin said in an email on Monday.

The plant, which slaughters 5,000 head of cattle daily, was closed on Thursday and Friday for damage assessment and repairs.

The plant is about 90 miles (145 km) west of Omaha and employs 2,100 people. (Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

