Cargill to restart Indiana soy processor next week -sources
#Market News
August 14, 2013 / 10:28 PM / 4 years ago

Cargill to restart Indiana soy processor next week -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc will restart its soybean processor next week in western Indiana that has been shut down for about three months due to tight supplies of the oilseed, cash trade sources said on Wednesday.

Dealers at the crushing plant in Lafayette, located just east of the Illinois border, are bidding for soybeans for delivery beginning on Aug. 19 and also offering soymeal for immediate truck loadings, cash traders said.

The processor idled in May in the wake of last summer’s drought that reduced soy supplies to the smallest in nine years.

A Cargill spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.

Farmers in the coming months are expected to begin harvesting the third largest U.S. soy crop in history, the U.S. Agriculture Department said this week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
