FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cargill says corn sweetener supplies 'limited' -letter
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Cargill says corn sweetener supplies 'limited' -letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc said supplies of corn sweetener are “limited” for 2015 and all outstanding and unaccepted offers are withdrawn, according to a letter from company’s milling division obtained by Reuters from a sugar industry source on Friday.

A company spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The U.S. agriculture department surprised the market earlier this week by raising its forecast by 10 million bushels for corn use in sweeteners, commonly known as high fructose corn syrup. While domestic demand has been relatively flat, exports to Asia have been strong this year.

“We wish to stress that orders for 2015 corn sweetener shipments will only be accepted with a confirmed contract in place,” the letter stated.

Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago and Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.