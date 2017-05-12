Commodity trader Cargill sees global grain glut remaining for long time

SEOUL, May 12 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Cargill Inc sees oversupply in global grains market remaining for a long time due to good harvests and a rise in storage, Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan said on Friday.

"I don't see clearing of excess supplies in the near future," MacLennan told a media briefing in Seoul.

He added that he was "optimistic" that South Korea and the United States would support trade between the two countries.