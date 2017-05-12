FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commodity trader Cargill sees global grain glut remaining for long time
May 11, 2017 / 11:34 PM / 3 months ago

Commodity trader Cargill sees global grain glut remaining for long time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 12 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Cargill Inc sees oversupply in global grains market remaining for a long time due to good harvests and a rise in storage, Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan said on Friday.

"I don't see clearing of excess supplies in the near future," MacLennan told a media briefing in Seoul.

He added that he was "optimistic" that South Korea and the United States would support trade between the two countries.

Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford

