Emirates, Cargolux sign agreement to share cargo capacity

DUBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Dubai-based airline Emirates said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with Cargolux to share cargo capacity.

The deal will give Emirates continued access to Boeing 747 cargo jets after it returns the two it is currently leasing later this year.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Emirates' air freight division, SkyCargo, and freight-only carrier Cargolux in Munich, Germany, Emirates said in a statement.

Under the agreement, Emirates can use space in Cargolux's 747 freighter jets and the Luxembourg airline will also increase its three-weekly flights to al-Maktoum International at Dubai World Central.

Al-Maktoum International is the city-state's second airport which handles Emirates' cargo-only planes. The statement did not say how many flights Cargolux would add.

An Emirates SkyCargo spokeswoman said the two 747 freighters leased from ASL would be returned later this year.

Emirates will provide access to cargo space on its passenger jets to Cargolux, and the Dubai-based airline's freighter unit will start flights to Luxembourg in June.

Other cargo carriers have been signing partnership deals in the last couple of years to help boost their air freight activities in what has been a tough market, with Lufthansa teaming up with ANA, Cathay Pacific and United, for example. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan in Berlin; Editing by Mark Potter)