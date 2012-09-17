FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cargotec plans to list marine unit by second half of 2013
September 17, 2012

Cargotec plans to list marine unit by second half of 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Finnish cargo handling equipment maker Cargotec said it plans to list its Marine unit on an Asian bourse by the second half of 2013 at latest.

It March, Cargotec had said it may list the unit by spring of next year, and in Singapore.

The company said it plans to retain a majority stake in the marine unit, which makes equipment such as electrical cranes and hatch covers for sea transportation and offshore industries. It also said it plans some restructuring in its other operations. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)

