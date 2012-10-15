FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cargotec cuts 2012 profit outlook
October 15, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

Cargotec cuts 2012 profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Finnish cargo handling equipment maker Cargotec cut its full-year profit margin guidance, citing higher costs and weaker profitability at its terminals business.

Cargotec said the operating profit margin for 2012 was expected to be around 5 percent, while in July it had forecast the margin to be approximately 6 percent.

It also said that according to preliminary information, operating profit margin was 4.9 percent in the third quarter on the sales of 794 million euros ($1.03 billion). ($1 = 0.7712 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Louise Heavens)

