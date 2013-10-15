Finland's Cargotec lowers profit outlook

HELSINKI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Finnish cargo handling equipment maker Cargotec cut its full-year profit forecast after a fall in merchant ship deliveries hurt third-quarter sales.

Cargotec said on Tuesday it expected full-year operating profit excluding restructuring costs to fall short of 2012. It previously forecast it would be at or slightly below last year’s level.

Preliminary results showed third-quarter sales of 752 million euros ($1.02 billion) and operating profit, excluding one-off items, of 35 million euros. Analysts expected sales of 778 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.