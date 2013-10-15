FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's Cargotec lowers profit outlook
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 15, 2013 / 6:18 AM / 4 years ago

Finland's Cargotec lowers profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Finnish cargo handling equipment maker Cargotec cut its full-year profit forecast after a fall in merchant ship deliveries hurt third-quarter sales.

Cargotec said on Tuesday it expected full-year operating profit excluding restructuring costs to fall short of 2012. It previously forecast it would be at or slightly below last year’s level.

Preliminary results showed third-quarter sales of 752 million euros ($1.02 billion) and operating profit, excluding one-off items, of 35 million euros. Analysts expected sales of 778 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

$1 = 0.7361 euros Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.