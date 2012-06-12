FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cargotec cuts 2012 margin guidance
#Industrials
June 12, 2012 / 6:48 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cargotec cuts 2012 margin guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Estimates 2012 op. profit margin to be around 6 pct

* Profitability dented by weak profitability in terminals segment

* To initiate actions to boost profitability (Adds detail)

HELSINKI, JUNE 12 - Finnish cargo handling equipment maker Cargotec cut full-year 2012 profitability guidance due to weaker-than-expected operating result in its terminals segment.

The firm said on Tuesday it expected full-year 2012 operating profit margin to be around 6 percent, while it previously estimated it to improve from the 6.6 percent level reached in 2011.

It reiterated it still expected full-year sales to grow versus 2011.

Cargotec said it will carry out actions to improve profitability in terminals and load-handling segments, which make for instance straddle carriers and cranes used to move containers at ports and loader cranes for trucks.

Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters

