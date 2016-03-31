FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carige chairman rules out need for cash call at present
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

Carige chairman rules out need for cash call at present

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENOA, Italy, March 31 (Reuters) - Banca Carige does not need to raise more capital at the moment, the chairman of the mid-sized Italian lender told shareholders at a meeting on Thursday called to appoint a new board.

“The bank does not need a capital increase at present,” outgoing Chairman Cesare Castelbarco Albani said in an answer from a shareholder’s question.

He pointed to a best-quality CET I capital ratio of 12.2 percent for the lender at the end of last year compared to a specific minimum requirement of 11.25 percent set by the European Central Bank.

CFO Massimo Perona said the share of problematic loans over total assets was a critical factor for the bank and it would take years to lower the cost of credit bringing it in line with that of peers. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala,)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.