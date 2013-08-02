CORRECTED-Carige says sells asset management unit to boost capital

(Corrects time of announcement to Friday)

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s troubled Banca Carige said on Friday (not Thursday) it had signed a deal to sell its asset management unit for 101 million euros and that will boost its weak capital base by 40 basis points.

The Genoa-based mid-sized lender needs to shore up its capital strength by 800 million euros and is seeking to avoid a capital increase by selling assets.

Carige said in a statement it will net a 93 million euros capital gain from the sale of Carige Asset Management SGR to Arca SGR. That will boost its Core Tier 1 ratio, which at the end of June stood at a 6.2 percent - one of the lowest in Italy.