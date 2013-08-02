UPDATE 1-Banca Carige says new board needed after fresh resignations

(Adds details, background, source)

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s troubled Banca Carige said on Friday that two more of its board members had resigned in addition to six other resignations announced earlier this week, making the appointment of a new board necessary.

The bank said all the necessary steps to appoint a new leadership, following the resignation of the majority of its directors, will be taken in due course.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter said the resignations were part of a move to remove Chairman Giovanni Berneschi, who has been in charge for more than 20 years, and is said to have been at loggerheads with Carige’s main shareholder, a banking foundation which owns 47 percent of the lender.

“It’s a move against Berneschi. The bank has made many mistakes over the years under his leadership,” the source said.

“For too many years he’s managed the bank on his own.”

Another source close to the matter added: “The relationship between the chairman and the foundation broke down.”

A spokesman for Carige said the bank would not comment on the dealings within the board, while neither Berneschi nor the foundation could immediately be reached for comment.

The Genoa-based mid-sized lender needs to shore up its capital by 800 million euros ($1.06 billion) to comply with stricter Basel III capital rules and is seeking to avoid a cash call by selling assets.

It will be subject to the supervision of the European Central Bank from 2014 and to get ready for the new regulatory framework it has pledged to lift its core Tier 1 capital ratio to around 10 percent by the end of the year.

Its core Tier 1 ratio stood at a 6.2 percent at the end of June - one of the lowest in Italy.

The source added that the resignations should not have any impact on an asset sale plan which is already in progress.

Carige said earlier on Friday it had signed a deal to sell its asset management unit for 101 million euros.

Italian media reports have suggested that the slow progress in asset disposals had created friction between the management and the foundation, which they said would want to avoid a capital hike so as not to dilute its holding in the bank, but these reports could not immediately be verified. ($1 = 0.7528 euros)