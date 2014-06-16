FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carige's 10 pct investor BPCE IOM says to buy into cash call
June 16, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

Carige's 10 pct investor BPCE IOM says to buy into cash call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 16 (Reuters) - French banking group BPCE is set to buy into Banca Carige’s 800 million euro ($1 billion) cash call, which started on Monday, to keep its 10 percent stake in the Italian mid-sized lender unchanged.

BPCE International et Outre-mer (BPCE IOM), the company through which BPCE holds its financial stakes abroad, said in a statement it would exercise all of its rights to buy new Carige shares.

The rights lost 20 percent by 0744 GMT.

BPCE IOM owns 9.989 percent of the Genoa-based bank’s capital according to Carige’s website. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Valentina Za)

