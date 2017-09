MILAN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s mid-sized bank Carige , which needs to plug an 800 million euro ($1.1 billion) capital shortfall, is set to unveil the size of a share sale with its new business plan at the end of March, a source close to the bank said on Tuesday.

The bank’s board is currently scheduled to meet on March 24 to approve 2013 results. ($1 = 0.7397 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Silvia Aloisi)