MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s mid-sized lender Carige said on Thursday it was planning to tap investors for up to 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) to boost its capital base as planned asset sales were not going ahead quickly enough.

Genoa-based Carige is one of 15 Italian banks that are being scrutinised by the European Central Bank as part of a euro zone-wide quality check of banking assets. ($1 = 0.7293 euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Silvia Aloisi)