Carige says core capital ratio 5.1 pct at end-2013 -slide

MILAN, March 28 (Reuters) - Italian mid-tier lender Carige said on Friday its core capital ratio, a measure of financial strength, stood at a lowly 5.1 percent at the end of 2013, according to a presentation slide posted on its website.

The Genoa-based bank said that including an 800-million euro ($1.10 billion) capital increase the lender plans to carry out in June, the so-called Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would rise to 8.7 percent.

The European Central Bank, which is carrying out a review of euro zone lenders including Carige, has set a minimum requirement for the CET 1 ratio of 8 percent. ($1 = 0.7278 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)