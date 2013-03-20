FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carige director general says cap hike to be small
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 20, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 5 years ago

Carige director general says cap hike to be small

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 20 (Reuters) - Banca Carige will only need to raise a small amount of money with a rights issue as proceeds from assets sales will fill nearly all of the bank’s 800-million euro capital shortfall, the Italian lender’s director general said on Wednesday.

“We think that (with the asset sales) we can reasonable get very close to 800 million euros,” Ennio La Monica told analysts, adding the capital hike would be “very marginal”.

The bank’s chairman, Giovanni Berneschi, had earlier said the capital hike would total 400 million euros but he later said in an emailed statement he hoped the capital hike would be as small as possible.

The capital strengthening measures need to take effect by March 31, 2014, La Monica said, adding however the group hoped to carry out the asset sales in the second half of this year. (Reporting By Andrea Mandala, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.