MILAN, June 19 Paolo Fiorentino, a former top
executive at UniCredit, has emerged as the
front-runner to take the chief executive job at Genoa-based
lender Carige, three sources close to the matter said
on Monday.
The bank's appointments committee was due to meet on Monday
to come up with a preferred candidate ahead of a board meeting
on June 21, the sources said.
Carige declined to comment. Fiorentino, who left UniCredit
last year, did not reply to a request for comment.
He was first indicated as Carige's likely next CEO by a
report in Il Messaggero at the weekend.
Carige's former CEO Guido Bastianini is set to leave after
the bank's board backed a no-confidence motion against him
brought forward by top shareholder Vittorio Malacalza.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Andrea Mandala)