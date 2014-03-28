FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banca Carige sees 2016 net profit at 122 mln euros
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 28, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Banca Carige sees 2016 net profit at 122 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 28 (Reuters) - Banca Carige expects net profit to reach 122 million euros ($167.62 million) in 2016 from a deep loss last year, the Italian mid-sized lender said in slides posted on its website on Friday.

Net profit should hit 219 million euros in 2018, it added.

The Genoa-based bank, which is planning a rights issue to boost a balance sheet damaged by the longest recession in its home market since World War Two, posted a net loss of 1.76 billion euros for 2013 earlier on Friday.

Carige’s shares were quoted 1.75 percent lower on the day at 0829 GMT, after erasing early gains, against an Italian all-share index 0.66 percent higher on the day. ($1 = 0.7278 Euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.