MILAN, June 26 (Reuters) - The main foundation shareholder of Banca Carige said on Thursday it would subscribe its share of the lender’s rights issue over the next few days.

The foundation holds 19 percent of Carige which has launched a cash call worth 800 million euros ($1.1 billion).

Carige is one of a series of Italian banks tapping markets to bolster their capital bases in the face of a pan-European review of banking assets. ($1 = 0.7335 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)