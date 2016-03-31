FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carige CFO says deposit outflows have "completely stopped"
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

Carige CFO says deposit outflows have "completely stopped"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENOA, Italy, March 31 (Reuters) - A loss of deposits Italy’s Banca Carige suffered after a rescue of four small banks in late 2015 left hundreds of small investors out of pocket has come to a halt, the mid-sized lender’s chief financial officer told shareholders on Thursday.

“The direct funding outflows were mostly concentrated in January,” CFO Massimo Perona said. “As of today they’ve stopped completely.”

The European Central Bank has asked Carige to submit a new funding plan by March 31 due to the deposit outflows which Perona earlier on Thursday said had determined a “particularly critical” funding situation at that time. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.