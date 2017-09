MILAN, April 8 (Reuters) - Moody’s downgraded Banca Carige deeper into junk territory on Tuesday and said there was a “very high” risk the Italian lender may fail a Europe-wide banking review, after a large 2013 loss, and require external support.

Moody’s cut Carige’s long-term issuer and deposit ratings by one notch, to Caa1 from B3. It also lowered the bank’s standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA) by one notch to Caa3 from Caa2.