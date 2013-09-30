European insurer eyeing Carige's insurance assets-exec

GENOA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A European insurer is looking at assets that Italy’s Carige has put on the block as it strives to fill an 800 million euro capital shortfall, Director General Ennio La Monica said on Monday.

“A very important European insurance company is looking at figures at (Carige’s insurance units) with great interest,” La Monica said during a press conference.

The mid-sized lender pledged to sell non-core assets to raise 800 million euros by the end of this year. Carige’s Core Tier 1 ratio at 6.2 percent is one of the weakest among Italian lenders. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)