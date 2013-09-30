FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European insurer eyeing Carige's insurance assets-exec
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 30, 2013 / 2:29 PM / 4 years ago

European insurer eyeing Carige's insurance assets-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENOA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A European insurer is looking at assets that Italy’s Carige has put on the block as it strives to fill an 800 million euro capital shortfall, Director General Ennio La Monica said on Monday.

“A very important European insurance company is looking at figures at (Carige’s insurance units) with great interest,” La Monica said during a press conference.

The mid-sized lender pledged to sell non-core assets to raise 800 million euros by the end of this year. Carige’s Core Tier 1 ratio at 6.2 percent is one of the weakest among Italian lenders. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.