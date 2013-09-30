UPDATE 1-Carige appoints new chairman, in talks to sell assets

(Recasts, adds new appointments, background)

GENOA, Italy, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Troubled Italian lender Banca Carige appointed a new chairman and board on Monday after the Bank of Italy called for a more robust turnaround plan, and said it was in talks over a sale of non-core assets to a European insurer.

Italy’s tenth-biggest lender is under pressure to raise at least 800 million euros ($1.08 billion) by the end of the year to boost its capital and has pocketed 100 million euros from assets sales so far.

Carige’s Core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio is 6.2 percent, one of the weakest among Italian lenders.

“A very important European insurance company is running over the numbers at (Carige’s insurance units) with great interest,” Carige Director General Ennio La Monica said during a press conference. “We are also in talks with other (potential buyers).”

The insurance units put on the block by the Genoa-based bank have been valued on its balance sheet at between 400 and 600 million euros.

A successful sale might help the bank avoid a capital increase that could dilute the holding of its main shareholder, a charitable banking foundation with links to political figures in the region where the bank is based.

Carige shareholders met and appointed a new board on Monday, choosing Cesare Castelbarco Albani as chairman in place of Giovanni Berneschi, who headed Carige for more than 20 years.

Some shareholders criticised the new appointments, saying nine of new board’s 15 members served on the old board before mass resignations two months ago.

After an extended inspection, the Bank of Italy raised objections about Carige’s accounting and evaluation practices and said an 800 million euro capital injection may not be enough to restore the bank’s financial health. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; Writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)