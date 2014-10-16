FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carige extends exclusive talks with Apollo over insurance units
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Carige extends exclusive talks with Apollo over insurance units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige said on Thursday it was extending until the end of next week exclusive talks with Apollo Management Holdings over the sale of its Carige Assicurazioni and Carige Vita Nuova insurance units.

The mid-sized lender had said at the end of September it was prolonging the exclusive negotiations with Apollo until Oct. 15.

Carige, one of 15 Italian lenders targeted by a sector review across the euro zone this year, is shedding assets and cutting loans in an effort to strengthen its capital base after posting a 1.76 billion euro loss last year in a balance-sheet clean-up.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.