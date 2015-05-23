Malacalza Investimenti raises Carige stake to 15 pct

MILAN, May 23 (Reuters) - Malacalza Investimenti said on Saturday it had signed a contract to buy a further 4.66 percent stake in Italian mid-sized bank Banca Carige from French banking group BCPE for 32.66 million euros ($36 million).

The investment vehicle of Italy’s Malacalza family recently invested 66.19 million euros to buy a 10.5 percent stake in the Genoa-based bank, which is set to launch a cash call for up to 850 million euros in the coming weeks. ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)