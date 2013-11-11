FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carige books 1.6 bln euro writedowns on goodwill
#Financials
November 11, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

Carige books 1.6 bln euro writedowns on goodwill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Troubled Italian lender Carige said it had booked goodwill writedowns worth 1.65 billion euros after regulator Consob queried the value of some investments, including a stake in the Bank of Italy, in its 2012 and 2013 accounts.

In a statement on nine-month results on Monday, Carige said it had written down the value of goodwill to 132 million euros ($176.85 million) from 1.78 billion previously.

Carige, worth 1.2 billion euros on the market and considered by analysts one of Italy’s weakest lenders, said it had booked a net loss of 139.1 million euros in the first nine months of 2013. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Stephen Jewkes)

