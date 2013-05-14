FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carige hikes writedowns on loan portfolio in Q1
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2013 / 5:41 AM / in 4 years

Carige hikes writedowns on loan portfolio in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s Carige bank nearly doubled the amount of writedowns on its loan portfolio in the first quarter of the year to take into account of a deteriorating economic context in home turf, but managed to increase its net profit.

The bank reported a 7.4 percent annual increase to 48.6 in net profit and hiked writedowns on bad debt by 72 percent to 53 million euros.

Carige said its core Tier 1 ratio stood at 6.7 percent at the end of March, one of the weakest in the entire Italian banking sector.

The bank said, however, a capital strengthening plan worth 800 million euro to be completed by 2013 would lift its core Tier 1 ratio to 10 percent. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.