#Financials
February 26, 2013 / 12:46 PM / in 5 years

Italy market watchdog bans short selling on Carige shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s market watchdog banned short-selling of shares of Banca Carige as the stock fell sharply on Tuesday in the wake of an inconclusive election result.

A statement from Consob said short-selling on the stock would be banned on Tuesday and Wednesday. Shares in the Italian mid-sized were down 10.5 percent at 1238 GMT, with the blue-chip FTSE MIB index falling 4.15 percent.

Carige said on Monday it would sell non-strategic assets and carry out a capital increase as it needed to strengthen its capital base by 800 million euros.

The regulator earlier banned short-selling of shares in Intesa Sanpaolo, the country’s biggest retail bank, also on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
