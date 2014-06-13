FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy stock market watchdog to monitor Carige's shares during rights issue
June 13, 2014

Italy stock market watchdog to monitor Carige's shares during rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Italian stock market watchdog Consob said on Friday it would monitor fluctuations in the share price of mid-sized bank Carige during its upcoming share sale, which was priced at a big discount.

Carige’s rights issue is highly dilutive, and traders have said they could not rule out a repeat of the market disruption that has been affecting shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena at the start of its own cash call this week.

The share sale starts on Monday.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
