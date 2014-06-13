Italy stock market watchdog to monitor Carige's shares during rights issue

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Italian stock market watchdog Consob said on Friday it would monitor fluctuations in the share price of mid-sized bank Carige during its upcoming share sale, which was priced at a big discount.

Carige’s rights issue is highly dilutive, and traders have said they could not rule out a repeat of the market disruption that has been affecting shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena at the start of its own cash call this week.

The share sale starts on Monday.