Carillion awarded two British contracts
June 19, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Carillion awarded two British contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

June 19 (Reuters) - British support services and construction firm Carillion has been awarded two contracts, one as part of a joint venture and the other which is worth over 200 million pounds, it said on Thursday.

The company said it had been selected as a partner alongside Balfour Beatty, Costain and BAM Nuttall/Morgan Sindall by the UK highways agency to transform a section of Britain’s roads into a ‘smart motorway’.

The contract is worth 184 million pounds.

Carillion was also selected for a 200 million support services contract for Nottingham University Hospital NHS trust.

$1 = 0.5904 British Pounds Reporting by Li-mei Hoang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
