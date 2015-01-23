FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carillion awarded two five-year contracts in British prison deal
January 23, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Carillion awarded two five-year contracts in British prison deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s government has awarded support services company Carillion two five-year contracts worth around 200 million pounds ($300 million) in total to provide facilities management services to its prisons.

The company, which also maintains some of Britain’s railways, roads and military bases, will provide a range of services including cleaning to around 50 prisons in London and the east of England as well as Sussex and Kent.

$1 = 0.6672 pounds Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter

