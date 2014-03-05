FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carillion profit falls 13 percent after it scales back units
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 5, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

Carillion profit falls 13 percent after it scales back units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - British support services and construction firm Carillion posted a 13 percent fall in full-year adjusted pretax profit, broadly as expected by the market, after it scaled back its energy services and British construction businesses.

The company, which maintains British railways, roads and military bases, posted underlying pretax profit of 174.7 million pounds ($291 million) for the full year on revenue of 4.1 billion pounds, down 7 percent.

Chairman Philip Rogerson said its UK construction activities and energy services business were now the right size for the market.

“Overall, we expect market conditions to remain challenging in 2014, but with a strong order book, good revenue visibility and substantial pipeline of contract opportunities the Group is now well positioned for the future,” he said.

Analysts had expected it to post profit of 178.29 million, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.