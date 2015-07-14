FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carillion says on track, order pipeline remains strong
July 14, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Carillion says on track, order pipeline remains strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - British support services firm Carillion said it had seen a significant rise in first-half revenue, putting it on track to meet market expectations for 2015 and beyond.

The company, which maintains railways, roads and military bases, said the pace of new order intake slowed in the first half as the British national election delayed public-sector contract awards, but the value of its secured and probable orders remained strong at about 17 billion pounds ($26.3 billion).

Analysts on average expect Carillion to report full-year pretax profit of 178.2 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 10. ($1 = 0.6470 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
