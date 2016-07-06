Britain's Carillion sees rise in first-half revenue

July 6 (Reuters) - British support services firm Carillion said on Wednesday it expected a rise in first-half revenue as it had won new orders during the period.

The company, which maintains railways, roads and military bases in Britain, said it had clarity on first-half orders and probable orders worth about 2.5 billion pounds ($3.23 billion).

Carillion said on Wednesday it has also been awarded support services contracts worth up to 600 million pounds, including two contracts by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and an extension for Petroleum Development Oman (PDO).