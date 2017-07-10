July 10 Carillion CEO Richard Howson
has stepped down, the British construction and support services
firm said on Monday, as it issued a full-year profit warning
citing difficult markets and deterioration in some contracts.
The firm, which helps maintain British railways and roads,
said it had launched a review of its business and capital
structure and plans to exit Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
Carillion, appointed independent non-executive director
Keith Cochrane as interim CEO and Howson will stay with the
company for up to a year to help with the transition.
It said it now expects revenue of 4.8 billion to 5 billion
pounds for 2017, down from 5.2 billion in 2016.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)