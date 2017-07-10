* Former Weir Group boss to serve as interim CEO
* Warning sends shares crashing by a third
* Pulls out of construction markets in Qatar, Egypt, Saudi
Arabia
By Esha Vaish
July 10 The chief executive of Britain's
Carillion quit on Monday as the building and support
services group warned on full-year profit and said it planed to
pull out of three construction markets in the Middle East.
Carillion shares lost a third of their value to trade at
129p by 0800 GMT, having earlier hit their lowest level since
April 2003.
The firm, which helps maintain British railways and roads,
said a deterioration in cash flows on some construction
contracts had forced it take a provision of 845 million pounds
($1.1 billion).
The company said to conserve cash and cut debt it had
decided to suspend dividends for 2017 -- saving it 80 million
pounds -- and would exit its UK partnership contracts as well as
construction work in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
Announcing that Chief Executive Richard Howson was stepping
down, Carillion appointed non-executive director Keith Cochrane
as interim CEO. Cochrane is a former boss of Scottish
engineering company Weir Group.
The British government works closely with companies such as
Carillion to help secure overseas international contracts to
boost trade.
Last week the government announced that UK Export Finance
(UKEF) will provide $180 million to Carillion to design and
build the latest phase of "One Central", Dubai World Trade
Centre's new development in Dubai's central business district.
SHORTED SHARES
Carillion shares were among the most heavily shorted across
the British market with hedge funds including Marshall Wace and
Naya Capital reporting sizeable bets on them falling, according
to FCA disclosure data.
Jefferies analysts, who have a hold rating on Carillion's
stock, said they expected the firm to raise cash later in the
year as it grapples with cash flow problems.
Three partnership projects in Britain accounted for 375
million pounds of the provision, but the bulk related to markets
in the Middle East and Canada, it said, forecasting future cash
outflows of 100 million to 150 million pounds for the contracts.
The problems at Carillion have echoes of those at Balfour
Beatty, the UK construction peer that Carillion had
previously tried to take over.
Balfour spent two years overhauling its operations after
work undertaken at lower margins led to multiple profit warnings
that forced it to scrap its 2015 dividend, among other measures.
Carillion said its issues had been due to new work being
delayed despite tenders being accepted, its dependency on
partners for certain contracts and design changes undertaken
without considering cost implications.
The firm had previously pointed to slower business wins in
the Middle East, as spending in the region adapts to lower oil
prices, and had also experiences some delays in UK public
spending decisions since Britain voted to leave the European
Union.
Carillion said on Monday it would only take on future
construction work on a highly selective basis and via lower-risk
procurement routes.
The firm had launched a review of its business and capital
structure, with all options under consideration, it added.
"We are not sure that Carillion has the funds to
restructure," Liberum analysts wrote, putting their
recommendation under review.
The firm now expects revenue of 4.8 billion to 5 billion
pounds for 2017, it said, down from 5.2 billion pounds in 2016
and lower than a market consensus of 5.03 billion pounds.
Its overall performance was expected to be below
management's previous expectations.
($1 = 0.7750 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason
Neely/Keith Weir)