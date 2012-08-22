UPDATE 2-UK's Carillion sees rising public sector demand

* H1 underlying pretax profit 73.1 mln stg

* Revenue 2.16 bln stg

* Contract pipeline of 35.6 bln stg

* Interim dividend up 2 pct to 5.4p per share

* Says on track for FY results in line with expectations

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Support services and construction firm Carillion said major public sector customers in areas like defence and health had not been put off outsourcing workers by the G4S Olympic security debacle which sparked criticism by politicians.

The growing trend of private firms running budget-squeezed public services was thrown into the spotlight in July when the world’s biggest security firm, G4S, failed to deliver a promised 10,400 venue guards for the London Games.

Some politicians have questioned which services private firms should be allowed to run while analysts have said the bad sentiment could slow the flow of prospective government work.

Carillion, which maintains some UK railways, roads and military bases and has a strong construction presence in Canada and the Middle East, on Wednesday pointed to a large number of public sector opportunities underpinning 35.6 billion pounds ($56.19 billion) worth of potential work as evidence of demand.

“The political sentiment towards outsourcing might be a little strained at the moment,” Carillion Chief Executive Richard Howson told Reuters.

“But within local authorities and our public sector customers, the Ministry of Defence, Department of Health, there is strong support for the advantages that private sector companies can bring to public sector services.”

“We were intending to bid three (large) local authority schemes this year but because of the opportunities that are materialising in the market we will be bidding five this year.”

Carillion signed a deal worth up to 700 million pounds - one of the largest in the market - with Oxfordshire County Council this year to provide services from property management to school catering and cleaning.

It is also bidding for MoD contracts to provide repair and maintenance work to airfields, army bases and naval sites.

On Wednesday the firm posted a 1 percent rise in underlying pretax profit for the six months to June 30 of 73.1 million pounds, as a stronger operating margin at its downsized UK construction arm helped offset a 12 percent fall in group revenues also hit by project delays in the Middle East.

Revenue for the period, in which Carillion secured 2.2 billion pounds of work, was 2.16 billion pounds.

The group, which is targeting several private finance school and hospital projects in Canada, said it had seen some movement in Middle Eastern infrastructure project bids that have been delayed by financing from Europe’s eurozone crisis-hit banks.

Carillion has bid on 3.5 billion pounds worth of pending work this year in the Middle East and said it had won a construction project in Oman worth over 100 million pounds, but that it would not name the client for another few weeks.

Shares in the FTSE 250-listed firm, which also raised its interim dividend by 2 percent to 5.4 pence per share, were flat at 267.75 pence at 1012 GMT, valuing the business at around 1.15 billion pounds.

Analysts at Seymour Pierce said they remained positive on the group’s growth prospects and left a forecast for full-year adjusted pretax profit of 217.4 million pounds unchanged.