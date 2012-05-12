FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carl Zeiss Meditec may boost profitability-report
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 12, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

Carl Zeiss Meditec may boost profitability-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 12 (Reuters) - Carl Zeiss Meditec, a German maker of medical technology, may further boost profitability even as revenue growth slows, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing Chief Financial Officer Christian Mueller.

In the current fiscal year ending in September, the company could get nearer to its medium-term goal of an operating margin of 15 percent, the newspaper quoted Mueller as saying. It achieved a 13.6 percent margin in the previous financial year.

“We have every reason to be confident about the future,” the newspaper quoted Mueller as saying. “But the pace of revenue growth of 15 percent achieved purely organically in the first six months is something that we will certainly not be able to sustain over the long term.” (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.