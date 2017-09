BRIEF-Carlo Gavazzi H1 revenues up 1.1 pct in local currency

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG :

* H1 revenues up 1.1 percent in local currency; operating revenue down 0.4 percent to 70.5 million Swiss francs

* H1 EBIT reaches 6.3 million Swiss francs (-6.0 percent versus previous year)

* H1 net income grows 14 percent to 4.9 million Swiss francs

* H1 orders were down 5.2 pct to 70.6 million Swiss francs(last year: 74.5 million Swiss francs), however, in local currency they only decreased by 3.9 pct