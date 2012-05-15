FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlsberg submits offer for Baltika minority stakes
#Daimler
May 15, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

Carlsberg submits offer for Baltika minority stakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 15 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg has submitted to the Russian authorities a buy-out offer for minority stakes in its Russian unit Baltika Breweries, Carlsberg said on Tuesday.

Carlsberg, which controls Baltika Breweries with 84.55 percent of the stock, had said in its 2011 annual report in February that it would make an offer to Baltika’s minority shareholders.

It has now submitted the offer to the Russian Federal Financial Markets Service for approval, Carlsberg said in a statement.

“The contents of the voluntary offer will be published in due course,” Carlsberg said.

The statement did not provide any further details. (Reporting by John Acher)

