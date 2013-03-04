BRIEF-Carlsberg launches partial take-over offer for Chongqing Brewery Company

COPENHAGEN, March 4 (Reuters) - Carlsberg A/S : * Launches partial take-over offer for up to 30.29% of the shares in Chongqing

Brewery Company co. ltd (cbc) at RMB 20 per share * The Carlsberg Group is today the largest shareholder in CBC with a current shareholding of 29.7%. Upon the successful completion of the partial take-over offer, Carlsberg will have control over CBC and potentially up to 60% of the shares in CBC. * The second largest shareholder in CBC, Chongqing Beer (Group) Co. Ltd., has, through a separate agreement with Carlsberg, committed to tender its shares as part of the tender offer process at the proposed price, with the aim of disposing of its remaining 20% stake in CBC. * At RMB 20 per share, the total purchase price for the additional 30.29% stake in CBC will be around RMB 2.9bn (approximately DKK 2.65bn).