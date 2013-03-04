FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Carlsberg launches partial take-over offer for Chongqing Brewery Company
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
March 4, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Carlsberg launches partial take-over offer for Chongqing Brewery Company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 4 (Reuters) - Carlsberg A/S : * Launches partial take-over offer for up to 30.29% of the shares in Chongqing

Brewery Company co. ltd (cbc) at RMB 20 per share * The Carlsberg Group is today the largest shareholder in CBC with a current shareholding of 29.7%. Upon the successful completion of the partial take-over offer, Carlsberg will have control over CBC and potentially up to 60% of the shares in CBC. * The second largest shareholder in CBC, Chongqing Beer (Group) Co. Ltd., has, through a separate agreement with Carlsberg, committed to tender its shares as part of the tender offer process at the proposed price, with the aim of disposing of its remaining 20% stake in CBC. * At RMB 20 per share, the total purchase price for the additional 30.29% stake in CBC will be around RMB 2.9bn (approximately DKK 2.65bn).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.