BRIEF-Carlsberg buy Chongqing Beer Group Assets Management

COPENHAGEN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S said on Monday: * Chongqing Beer (Group) Co. Ltd has informed the Carlsberg Group that it has accepted Carlsberg’s offer to acquire 100 percent of Chongqing Beer Group Assets Management Co. Ltd which is a holding company headquartered in Chongqing, China. * The company comprises a total of eight breweries with a capacity of approximately 12 million hecto liters * The total purchase price for the Group will be 1.56 billion yuan approximately 1.4 billion Danish crowns.