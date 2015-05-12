Carlsberg chief says don't expect a different company under new CEO

COPENHAGEN, May 12 (Reuters) - Carlsberg’s outgoing Chief Executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen said on Tuesday investors should not expect a “completely different” company after his successor, Cees ’t Hart, takes over next month.

“I don’t think you should expect a completely different Carlsberg when Cees enters,” Rasmussen said of his Dutch successor. “Sure there’ll be small changes here and there.”

“But the general strategy and what is focused on: return on invested capital, how we allocate our investments - meaning that mergers and acquisitions have a low priority at the moment - some of these vital strategies I don’t believe will be changed.” (Reporting by Alexander Tange; editing by Ole Mikkelsen)