FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlsberg sees challenging Western European markets in 2014 - CEO
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
August 21, 2013 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

Carlsberg sees challenging Western European markets in 2014 - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg expects mature Western European markets to remain challenging next year, chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

“I do not think we will see a significant change in the second half of this year, and not next year either,” chief executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen said after the company reported a second quarter result nearly in line with analysts’ expectations.

“Even though there are some signs that the economy is improving, it will take some time before it will influence the consumer pattern,” Rasmussen said. (Reporting by Teis Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.