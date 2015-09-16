UPDATE 1-Carlsberg CFO departs following change at top

(Adds analysts, and chairman comments)

COPENHAGEN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg said its chief financial officer was leaving the company just three months after a new chief executive took charge.

Carlsberg said Jorn P. Jensen, who also served as deputy chief executive, would leave by the end of the month after 11 years in the CFO role.

The announcement prompted an initial rise in the Carlsberg share price. The world’s fourth largest brewer got a further lift from news that market leader AB Inbev had approached SABMiller about a takeover, boosting the sector globally.

Carlsberg has been battling poor sales in Russia and Ukraine, which contribute a significant portion of its profits. New Chief Executive Cees t’ Hart last month lowered the company’s profit forecast for the year after similar cuts last year.

While its shares rose, some analysts warned the longer-term outlook was still bleak for the Danish brewer.

“It can also be problematic for the business if the number one and two join as the other companies would be more or less marginalised, which is not a dream position for Carlsberg,” Sydbank analyst Morten Imsgard said.

He added the departure of Jensen should have been expected as t’ Hart, who began in June, was expected to want to appoint his own team.

“With a new CEO well on board it has been agreed between the Supervisory Board and Jorn P. Jensen that now is the right time for a change for all parties,” Carlsberg Chairman Flemming Besenbacher said in a statement.