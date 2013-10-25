Carlsberg chairman says co wants to be part of consolidation

COPENHAGEN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg aims to participate in global consolidation in the industry, which is why its main owner is planning to remove a rule in its charter that requires it to own at least 25 percent of the shares, its chairman said.

Flemming Besenbacher, chairman of Carlsberg and of its main owner the Carlsberg Foundation, said that the strong consolidation in the brewing sector will continue.

“It is Carlsberg’s intention and ambition to participate in the final consolidation in the beer industry,” he told Reuters. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Writing by Teis Jensen; Editing by David Holmes)