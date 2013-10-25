FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlsberg chairman says co wants to be part of consolidation
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
October 25, 2013 / 9:19 AM / 4 years ago

Carlsberg chairman says co wants to be part of consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg aims to participate in global consolidation in the industry, which is why its main owner is planning to remove a rule in its charter that requires it to own at least 25 percent of the shares, its chairman said.

Flemming Besenbacher, chairman of Carlsberg and of its main owner the Carlsberg Foundation, said that the strong consolidation in the brewing sector will continue.

“It is Carlsberg’s intention and ambition to participate in the final consolidation in the beer industry,” he told Reuters. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Writing by Teis Jensen; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.