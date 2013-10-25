FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Carlsberg owner wants to be able to reduce its stake
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
October 25, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Carlsberg owner wants to be able to reduce its stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to Reuters alerts)

COPENHAGEN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Friday its majority stakeholder, the Carlsberg Foundation, aims to remove a rule in its charter which says that the foundation is obliged to own at least 25 percent of the company.

The company also said its Supervisory Board intends to propose at the next annual shareholders’ meeting that dividend payouts should equal at least 25 percent of adjusted net profit.

“If such a payout ratio had been applied for 2012, the dividend paid would have been more than 50 percent higher,” the company said. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.