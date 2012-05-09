FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlsberg keeps outlook after Q1 misses forecasts
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 9, 2012 / 5:15 AM / in 5 years

Carlsberg keeps outlook after Q1 misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 9 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg on Wednesday kept its 2012 outlook unchanged after first-quarter operating profits fell more than forecast, partly hurt by destocking and increased beer taxes in its crucial Russian market.

For the full year Carlsberg reiterated a forecast for operating profit before special items at the same level as in 2011 which was 9.82 billion crowns.

Operating profit fell to 574 million Danish crowns ($100.32 million) in the three months to end-March from 1.00 billion in the first quarter last year.

The result missed an average forecast of 823 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 5.7219 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.